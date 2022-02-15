Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 401,917 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of RedBall Acquisition worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

