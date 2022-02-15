Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 743,105 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,105 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 5.66% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 312.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303,242 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.