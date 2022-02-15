Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,222,601 Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000.

Shares of DWACU stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.39. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53.

