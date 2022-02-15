Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,392,740 Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,392,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,872,000. Sierra Lake Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $29,581,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,641,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $12,661,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

