Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,618 shares during the quarter. Bright Lights Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 5.21% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 77,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,734. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

