Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises about 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPB remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

