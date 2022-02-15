Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 340.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises about 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

