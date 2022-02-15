Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 1,097.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,714 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of CONX worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

