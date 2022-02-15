Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases 522,257 Shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Forum Merger IV makes up approximately 1.4% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 4.70% of Forum Merger IV worth $19,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMIV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth $15,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,802,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,320,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,910. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

