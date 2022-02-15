Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,206,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth $251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $857,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Shares of ARTEU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.