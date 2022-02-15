BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars.

