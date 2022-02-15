Beyond Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

