BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading 6.1% Higher

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. 17,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,902,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,046,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $9,459,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.