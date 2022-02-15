BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($51.83) and last traded at GBX 3,830 ($51.83). Approximately 47,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 44,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,770 ($51.01).

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,762.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,655.15.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

