BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $19.74 million and $1.86 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 297.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

