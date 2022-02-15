Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Has $21.40 Million Stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation cut its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,225 shares during the period. Immunocore accounts for 6.3% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned approximately 1.34% of Immunocore worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

