Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Makes New Investment in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 779,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000. Sera Prognostics makes up 2.5% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned 2.66% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,896. Sera Prognostics Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
