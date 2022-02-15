BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 747,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

