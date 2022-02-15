BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.60 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.