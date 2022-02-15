BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of BDSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 192,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,006. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

