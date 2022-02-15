BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 248,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 0.69% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 837.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 104,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDTX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

