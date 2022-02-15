BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $21.82 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 3.4% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

NTLA stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

