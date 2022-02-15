BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

INZY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 131,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.