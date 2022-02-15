BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 0.6% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $468,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,884. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

