BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $5.81 Million in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000. Harmony Biosciences makes up approximately 0.9% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,639. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,400. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 189.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

