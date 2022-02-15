BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $6.15 Million in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 308,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $179,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,693. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $645.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.