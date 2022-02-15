BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
