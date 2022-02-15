BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $7.21 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. NeoGenomics accounts for about 1.1% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after buying an additional 146,755 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,041. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

