BioImpact Capital LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.34.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

