BioImpact Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 861,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. AVROBIO accounts for about 0.7% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 1.97% of AVROBIO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,987. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AVROBIO Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.