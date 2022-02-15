BioImpact Capital LLC Purchases 115,679 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,679 shares during the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.0% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

YMAB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,011. The company has a market cap of $337.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,626 shares of company stock worth $6,108,514 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

