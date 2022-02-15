BioImpact Capital LLC Purchases 126,492 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. ADC Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ADC Therapeutics worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.