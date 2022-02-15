BioImpact Capital LLC Purchases 126,492 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. ADC Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ADC Therapeutics worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

ADCT stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 65,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.25.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.