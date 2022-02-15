BioImpact Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,732,770 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,732,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. Geron accounts for 1.2% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Geron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Geron by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 66.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Geron by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GERN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $341.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

