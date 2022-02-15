BioImpact Capital LLC Sells 265,619 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

BioImpact Capital LLC cut its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,648,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,619 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology makes up 26.8% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 17.51% of Cullinan Oncology worth $172,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,573. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

