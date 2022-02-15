BioImpact Capital LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 578,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,000. Lucira Health comprises about 0.7% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 601,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,851,000 after purchasing an additional 502,733 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LHDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 114,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Lucira Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Lucira Health Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

