BioImpact Capital LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Amicus Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.