BioImpact Capital LLC Takes $8.70 Million Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,824,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000. Verastem makes up 1.3% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of Verastem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Verastem by 116.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $249.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

