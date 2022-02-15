BioImpact Capital LLC Takes Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 47,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 153,539 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVDL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 1,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,704. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

