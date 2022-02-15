BioImpact Capital LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,000. Cytokinetics comprises approximately 1.4% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 16,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,343. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,121 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

