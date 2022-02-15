BioImpact Capital LLC Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BioImpact Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after buying an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 786,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

