BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Decreased by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890,000 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for 11.9% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned 0.06% of BioNTech worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BioNTech by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

