Bird.Money Market Capitalization Tops $6.96 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $73.26 or 0.00166043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $86,762.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money's total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money's official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money's official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

