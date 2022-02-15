Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $23.50 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 11.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 323,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

