Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.