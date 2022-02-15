Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Sells 599 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,236. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.