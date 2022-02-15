Biswap Market Cap Achieves $103.96 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. Biswap has a market capitalization of $103.96 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

