Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $30,347.97

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $30,347.97 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

