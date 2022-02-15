Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $386,237.01 and approximately $6,031.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

