Bitcoin Private Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00004115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00283985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00096803 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.