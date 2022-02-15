BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0006

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $647,166.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00289240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00076128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,861,008,640 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

